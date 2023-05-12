Truck accident causes N3 closure near Ashburton

By Chanel George

The accident scene on the N3 near Ashburton has been cleared.

Earlier this morning, the southbound lane was closed after an accident involving three trucks caused one truck to lose its load.

Road Traffic Inspectorate spokesperson Zinhle Ngomezulu said traffic had to be diverted to Market Road, in Pietermaritzburg,

The accident involved three trucks, one of which rolled down an embankment after the other truck accidently offloaded its load.

Mi7 medics, along with their counterparts from other medical service providers were on scene.

Mi7 said four people, who had sustained moderate to serious injuries were treated on scene.

Two of them were still entrapped in the wreckages, with Pietermaritzburg firefighters having to use specialised hydraulic rescue tools (Jaws of Life) to free them. Once stabilised, with some patients requiring Advanced Life Support interventions, all patients were transported to various hospitals for further treatment.

Department of Transport spokesperson Zinhle Mngomezulu said three trucks were involved in and accident and there were no deaths, however, two people have been injured.