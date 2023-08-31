Truck accident leaves several cars crushed in Pinetown

By Akheel Sewsunker

Paramedics are currently attending to a serious accident in Pinetown, where multiple vehicles were crushed by a truck that overturned.

According to ALS paramedics, just after 11 am on Thursday, they received numerous calls about a serious accident involving a truck and multiple vehicles on Trafford Road in the Westmead area of Pinetown, west of Durban.

On arrival, paramedics found total chaos as the roadway had been closed due to the accident with diesel pouring down the roadway. Paramedics parked protectively and walked to the scene to assess for any injuries,” said ALS Paramedics.

They added that one vehicle was badly damaged.

"Only the driver of the truck sustained minor injuries. She was treated on scene by paramedics and then transported to a nearby hospital for the further care. One other occupant in a car sustained minor injuries and was treated on scene by Advanced Life Support paramedics," said ALS paramedics.

The roadway had been closed due to the accident.

“Recovery [of the road] is taking place. At this stage, events leading up to the collision are unknown, however, Metro Police and SAPS are on scene.”

The scene is still active by 12.30 pm on Thursday.