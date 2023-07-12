Truck arsonists based in KZN, says Cele

By Clive Ndou

While the attacks on trucks are spread across three provinces: KwaZulu-Natal, Mpumalanga and Limpopo, they are being coordinated from a central point in northern KZN.

This is according to Police Minister, Bheki Cele, who brought the number of burnt trucks, since the first torching incident at Van Reenen Pass a week ago, to 21.

Briefing the media on Wednesday, Cele said the police have identified twelve people who are behind the recent torching of trucks, including the main convener of these people.

“It’s a well-organised, coordinated and sophisticated operation,” he said.

On fears that the attacks, which coincided with the second anniversary of the July 2021 unrest, were linked with the looting and destruction of property which took place two years ago, Cele said police could not find any evidence to suggest that the two were linked.

According to Cele, law enforcement agencies were of the view that the current attacks were a continuation of the wars within the trucking industry dating back more than five years ago.

Out of the 21 trucks which were burnt, eight were in KZN while the rest were in Mpumalanga and Limpopo provinces.

The law enforcement agencies, Cele said, have since beefed security in high-risk routes, including the Mooi River Toll Plaza and truck stops around Empangeni.

There are perceptions that law enforcement agencies were unable to deter the arsonists, whose activities have put lives at risk and disrupted traffic on the country’s highways.

Cele said law enforcement agencies have made “progress” in their investigation of the attacks on trucks.

Since the outbreak of the July 2021 violence, which saw trucks also being targeted, Cele said a total of 67 suspects have been arrested.

Charges of terrorism, Cele said, could be added to those who have been arrested in connection with the torching of trucks in the country.