Truck carrying paraffin catches fire on the N3

Witness Reporter

A truck loaded with paraffin has caught fire on the N3 northbound between Ashburton and Lion Park.

The road is backed up with traffic and motorists are urged to make use of R103 to avoid delays.

According to Zinhle Mngomezulu, KZN Road Traffic Inspectorate spokesperson, it is believed that the truck caught fire while it was travelling. There were no collisions or injuries reported.

One lane has been opened to allow for traffic to flow.

Mi7 National Group, who is on scene, said the accident scene is contained and the fire department is on site.

“Only one lane is open from Durban to Pietermaritzburg, but both lanes are open from Pietermaritzburg to Durban,” said Mi7 Group director Colin David.