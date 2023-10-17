News

News

By Akheel Sewsunker
Journalist
1 minute read
17 Oct 2023
15:41

Truck crash blocks both sides of M7

By Akheel Sewsunker

According to ALS Paramedics who are on scene, the accident is affecting both Durban and Pinetown bound sides of the road.

Truck
A truck that crashed into cars on the M7, blocking both sides of M7. Photo: ALS Paramedics.

The M7 is currently closed after a truck crashed into multiple vehicles, affecting both sides of the highway on Tuesday afternoon.

According to ALS Paramedics, who are on scene, the accident is affecting both Durban and Pinetown bound sides of the road.

ALSO READ | Traffic | Accident hotspots and construction sites on the N3

“At this stage, the M7 has been closed off as the truck has crashed into vehicles and is blocking both sides of the highway. Patients fortunately sustained minor injuries thus far and have been treated and transported by paramedics to nearby hospitals.

“We advise that motorists avoid the M7 for the next two to three hours as recovery takes place for the truck and all the light motor vehicles involved,” said ALS Paramedics.

Read more on these topics