Truck crash blocks both sides of M7

By Akheel Sewsunker

The M7 is currently closed after a truck crashed into multiple vehicles, affecting both sides of the highway on Tuesday afternoon.

According to ALS Paramedics, who are on scene, the accident is affecting both Durban and Pinetown bound sides of the road.

“At this stage, the M7 has been closed off as the truck has crashed into vehicles and is blocking both sides of the highway. Patients fortunately sustained minor injuries thus far and have been treated and transported by paramedics to nearby hospitals.