Truck driver behind Umhlanga pile-up accident granted bail

By Nompilo Kunene

Truck driver, Sithulile Zulu (22), was granted bail of R5 000 in the Durban Magistrates’ Court on Friday.

Zulu is charged with reckless and negligent driving, and failure to comply with the duties of a driver following an accident.

These charges relate to the multi-vehicle accident that happened on March 6.

At least 16 people, including a pregnant woman, were injured when Zulu, who was driving a tipper truck, lost control of his vehicle and ploughed into 47 cars in slow-moving traffic on the M41 highway near Umhlanga.

The court imposed the following bail conditions:

– He must live at his Mtubatuba residence.

– Not have contact with his employer.

– Report three times a week to the Mtubatuba police station.

– Inform the investigating officer if he needs to leave the Mtubatuba district.

– His Public Drivers Permit (PDP) is suspended following the finalisation of the matter.

The matter was remanded to June 8, 2023, for further investigations.