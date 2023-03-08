Truck driver behind Umhlanga pile-up accident appears in court

Witness Reporter

Truck driver Sithulile Siyabonga Nhlanhlayethu Zulu (22) appeared in the Durban Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday in connection with the multi-vehicle accident that occurred on Monday on the M41 highway near Umhlanga.

Zulu is charged with reckless and negligent driving and failure to comply with the duties of a driver following an accident.

On Monday morning, 16 people, including a pregnant woman, were injured when the driver of the tipper truck lost control of his vehicle and ploughed into 47 cars in slow-moving traffic on the M41.

ALSO READ | WATCH | 36 vehicle pile-up, multiple injured in Durban collision with runaway truck

Road Freight Association (RFA) has called for an urgent post-crash investigation on the accident.

The KwaZulu-Natal Department of Transport has also ordered a full-scale investigation into the multi-vehicle crash.

The matter was remanded to Wednesday next week, March 15, for bail information.