8 Mar 2023
Truck driver behind Umhlanga pile-up accident appears in court

Sithulile Zulu (22) is charged with reckless and negligent driving and failure to comply with the duties of a driver following an accident.

Truck driver, Sithulile Siyabonga Nhlanhlayethu Zulu (22).

Truck driver Sithulile Siyabonga Nhlanhlayethu Zulu (22) appeared in the Durban Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday in connection with the multi-vehicle accident that occurred on Monday on the M41 highway near Umhlanga.

Zulu is charged with reckless and negligent driving and failure to comply with the duties of a driver following an accident.

On Monday morning, 16 people, including a pregnant woman, were injured when the driver of the tipper truck lost control of his vehicle and ploughed into 47 cars in slow-moving traffic on the M41.

Road Freight Association (RFA) has called for an urgent post-crash investigation on the accident.

 The KwaZulu-Natal Department of Transport has also ordered a full-scale investigation into the multi-vehicle crash.

The matter was remanded to Wednesday next week, March 15, for bail information.

