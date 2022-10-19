Truck driver injured in rollover accident

Witness Reporter

A truck driver suffered moderate injuries after he was ejected from his truck that had rolled over on Cascade Road in Rennies Beach on the South Coast, KwaZulu-Natal, on Tuesday afternoon.

Shawn Herbst, Netcare 911 spokesperson, said reports indicate that the driver of the truck lost control resulting in a rollover. He was ejected in the process.

“The truck then came to rest on its side, trapping the driver under the door.

“Workers at a nearby construction site, who heard cries for help, ran to the man’s aid.

“A Bobcat was used by the workers to lift the cab of the truck to free him,”

He said when medics arrived on scene, the man was found to have moderate injuries and was taken to hospital.