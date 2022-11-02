Truck driver involved in N3 Marianhill fatal crash arrested

Witness Reporter

The KwaZulu-Natal MEC for Transport, Community Safety and Liaison, Sipho Hlomuka, has welcomed the arrest of a truck driver involved in Tuesday’s horrific N3 crash.

Four people died in a massive crash near the Mariannhill Toll Plaza on the N3.

According to Netcare911 spokesperson Shawn Herbst, the crash involved six vehicles and two trucks.

“One car was swept beneath a truck, and the car was completely messed up. All four occupants inside that car were declared dead on scene,” said Herbst.

Truck driver detained

MEC Hlomuka said the truck driver has been detained and is expected to appear at the Pinetown Magistrate court on Wednesday, where he is facing a number of charges including culpable homicide and negligent driving.

Hlomuka said there is currently a multi-disciplinary team from different agencies investigating the possible causes of this accident.

He said the company that owns the truck must be taken to task should it be found that there were defects with the vehicle.

“The runaway truck couldn’t stop; it drove uncontrollably to cause a pile up of 15 vehicles on a traffic-jammed N3. This resulted in the death of [four] people, with five others sustaining serious injuries,” he said.

Among those who died are the son and daughter-in-law of Minority Front leader Shameen Thakur-Rajbansi.

Concern at alarming accidents involving trucks

MEC Hlomuka has expressed concerns at the alarming accidents involving trucks, saying something extraordinary needs to be done to save the lives of innocent people on the roads.

“We welcome the fact that the driver is going to be facing charges. We also want action to be taken against the truck company as well. This must send a clear message to all truck drivers and all road users that those who are killing people on the roads have no space in our province.”

“In a separate matter, the Phongolo N2 truck driver who killed 20 people is also still in custody. This demonstrates that the criminal justice system is serious about issues of traffic violations. We have now directed that an integrated plan be developed to focus on heavy vehicles. This will check driver documentation, roadworthiness of the trucks and other compliance issues.

“We will also be engaging with the trucking industry to agree on fundamental safety improvement plans, compliance and monitoring of their drivers. We also wish to extend our heartfelt condolences to the Rajbansi family and wish a speedy recovery to all those who are hospitalised” said MEC Hlomuka.

Interventions to curb the scourge of crashes

Hlomuka said the government is making interventions to curb the scourge of crashes in hotspots areas. This includes interventions on the N3 Peter Brown, in Pietermaritzburg, with the introduction of safety measures, including technology. He said the construction period is also shortened from March 2023 to December 2022.

In Phongolo, Hlomuka said the department has already opened a satellite Road Traffic Inspectorate (RTI) station and deployed personnel and vehicles to improve enforcement.