Truck driver who crashed into accident scene in court

By Lethiwe Makhanya

A truck driver who crashed into an accident scene, which claimed the lives of a traffic officer and a tow truck driver, has abandoned his bid for bail.

Ndumiso Petros Dzanibe (24), from Bhekani Road in Chesterville, Durban, made his first appearance at the Pietermaritzburg Magistrates Court on Wednesday, after being arrested on Monday.

The accident took place on the N3 highway next to Liberty Mall on September 1.

ALSO READ | Tow truck driver killed in tragic N3 accident laid to rest

Dzanibe is facing two charges of culpable homicide, reckless driving, exceeding the speed limit and failing to perform the duties of a driver after an accident.

It is alleged that on that night, Dzanibe was driving a blue and white Volvo truck and negligently caused or contributed towards an accident that claimed the life of Road Traffic Inspectorate (RTI) officer Zithulele Ntshangase and tow truck operator Kavish Ramnarayan.

Ntshangase, the principal provincial inspector from Nkwezela, Bulwer, and Ramnarayan (32) from Mr Towing, were responding to an initial accident on Friday evening at around 9 pm when disaster struck.

It all started when a tanker truck overturned due to brake failure, prompting the response of ALS Paramedics and the Road Traffic Inspectorate.

While emergency personnel were at the scene providing pre-warning assistance for the overturned truck, another truck crashed and overturned, colliding with the responders.

During his court appearance on Wednesday, Dzanibe folded his arms throughout proceedings.

He initially told the court that he would like to apply for bail but quickly changed his mind and said he no longer wanted to apply for bail.

ALSO READ | N3 traffic builds up due to probe into recent truck accident

He revealed that he has one previous conviction of assault, which took place in Mzimkhulu in 2014.

He said he was instructed to pay a fine for this charge.

RTI police officers were also present in court to support their former colleague Ntshangase.

According to court papers, Dzanibe was driving at 128 km/h, which exceeded the speed limit of 80 km/h indicated by road traffic signs on the road.

Regarding the charge of failing to perform the duties of driver after accident, it added that as a driver of a vehicle which caused an accident, he failed to immediately stop the vehicle, to ascertain the nature and extent of any injury sustained by any person and failed to ascertain the nature and extent of any damage sustained.

ALSO READ | WATCH | Traffic cop, tow truck operator killed in horror N3 crash

He also failed to render assistance to the injured person and failed to report information and produce his driver’s licence and identity number to a police officer at the police station within 24 hours of the accident.

The case was remanded to October 30 for further investigations. The state revealed that the post mortem reports and other evidence is still outstanding.