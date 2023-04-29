Truck drivers threaten to shut down major routes in SA

By Chris Ndaliso

All Truck Drivers Forum and Allied South Africa has threatened to bring some major roads in the country to a standstill on Sunday.

The forum said routes that may be affected include the N3, N11 highway to Newcastle, M4 and M7, N2 and N34.

Forum secretary Sifiso Nyathi said so far no satisfactory response has been received from the authorities in regards to their grievances.

“We want safety of the truck drivers on the roads. We want government to do away with labour brokers. All truck companies must comply with the collective agreement and our demand for R37 000 basic salary must be met,” said Nyathi.

He said they were irked by Employment and Labour Minister Thembelani Waltermade (Thulas) Nxesi’s stance on their demands.

“The man disrespected us and he looks down on us as truck drivers. We had a meeting with him on Friday and to him our demands are ridiculous. We are open to negotiation but our demands remain the same,” he said.

Provincial Road Transport Inspectorate spokesperson Zinhle Mngomezulu said so far the roads were open and there has been no sign of disruptions.