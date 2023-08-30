Truck on fire causes delays on N3

By Akheel Sewsunker

A truck that caught on fire during the early hours of the morning has caused chaos on the N3 near Ohrtmann Road in Pietermaritzburg.

According to the Road Traffic Inspectorate spokesperson, Zinhle Mngomezulu, the incident occurred in the early hours of the morning.

The incident happened at 5:50AM. The truck caught a light while it was mobile. Only one lane is currently open and the fire department is on scene as well as RTI Pietermaritzburg,” she said.

She added the scene will take an hour to clear.