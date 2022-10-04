Truck on fire on the N3 in Pietermaritzburg

Witness Reporter

The Road Traffic Inspectorate (RTI) confirmed a truck transporting coal caught fire on the N3 southbound before the Chatterton interchange in Pietermaritzburg on Tuesday morning.

RTI spokesperson, Rajen Chinaboo, said the truck’s brake lining caught fire resulting in a trailer catching alight.

“The southbound was closed for a short while as authorities were putting out the fire from the truck. There were no injuries reported,” said Chinaboo.

He added that just after 10 am, one lane had been opened.