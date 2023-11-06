Truck owner’s struggle

By Witness Reporter

The owner of the truck that destroyed a house on Howick Road said she was battling to cope following the tragedy that killed her driver and injured his assistant on Wednesday.

Constance Makwara told The Witness that she found it difficult to come to terms with the loss and could not apportion blame as she was not present when the accident happened.

I’m distraught because this is something that I cannot reverse. This is sad and I’m still shocked because people’s lives and property were involved in this accident. I must clarify that both my drivers did not intend to drive in that residential area, they were following a navigator after they exited the N3 to a nearby filling station to get diesel.

“Since they were not familiar with the area, they relied on the navigator to get back on their route. They attend an induction every three months, and I pay for those sessions, so they know very well that they should not be driving through residential areas,” said Makwara.

When asked about the state of her truck, Makwara said she had no reason to suspect a mechanical fault as the cause of the accident.

She said the truck was roadworthy. She sent The Witness proof of R47 756,87 payments having been made for the truck’s braking system. The service was done in Centurion on October 3.

Apart from that amount, I also paid R90 000 for all the tyres. They are all new so it’s difficult to figure out how the accident could have happened. Unfortunately, my full-time driver died in the accident so he cannot answer for himself and his assistant is fighting for his life in hospital.

“Both are breadwinners, so my heart goes out to their families,” said Makwara.

The truck was said to have been travelling from Gauteng to Durban.

Meanwhile, Msunduzi Municipality denied claims that it was not responding to reports of trucks using residential roads. This comes amid calls from residents for the city manager to visit the crash scene.

Municipal spokesperson Ntobeko Mkhize said the city has been working with the traffic department to ensure that trucks do not use residential roads.

It is not true that the municipality has not responded to reports of trucks using residential roads. There have been a number of incidents where the traffic department was alerted and attended to such complaints. In fact, they respond promptly as the use of residential roads by trucks is in violation of the traffic laws. The traffic department is also working closely with RTI to ensure that trucks are using roads that are designated for heavy vehicles.

Msunduzi Association of Residents, Ratepayers and Civics (Marrc) said trucks should be banned from using that road.

Marrc chairperson, Anthony Waldhausen, said, “We have noticed an increase in the use of Howick Road by huge trucks. The road is not capable of handling such large trucks. This will damage the roads over time which will affect residents negatively.

“We call on the traffic department to issue fines to prevent these trucks from using residential roads. We also call on residents in the affected road to petition the traffic department to ban these trucks permanently.”

James Martin, chairperson of the Townhill community policing forum (CPF), said that blame should not only be directed at the municipality and the traffic department but also at trucking companies.

“Trucking companies have put out a number of regulations on when truck drivers should rest or where they should rest.

“They have not put much emphasis on the routes truck drivers should and should not use. A truck that big should not have been on a road that small. Trucking companies lack control in regulating their trucks,” said Martin.

Kelly Koekemoer, a tenant at the damaged house said her two boys aged eight and 11 were at school at the time of the accident. She said on that day, they would have gone to her parent’s farm in Albert Falls after school.

Normally the boys go straight home after school. The truck came through their rooms first, destroying almost everything. The room was furnished with new beds and television cabinets when we moved into the house just six months ago.

She said there were priceless memorable items in the home that they will never get back.

Koekemoer now stays with her parents on the farm.

She said apart from all they have lost, she would like to call on truck owners to check their vehicles.

“Had this taken place at night, my children would not have survived it,” she said.

Meanwhile, Craig Holterman, a property manager, said the damage to the house is extensive.

He said they were waiting for a report from an architect and an engineer.