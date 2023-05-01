Truck shutdown | No disruptions reported

By Khethukuthula Xulu

The road freight national shutdown caused sporadic disturbances on various routes on Sunday, however the police were quick to respond and have ensured that no violence occurred.

This is according to Gavin Kelly, CEO of the Road Freight Association (RFA) who reported on Monday that no huge delays had occurred.

“There are instances where drivers who do not want to participate have been intimidated or coerced into parking – but again the SAPS have been on scene.

“As the RFA has always stated, the right to protest is subject to responsibility on behalf of those who protest,” he said.

Kelly said the RFA trusted that any further continued protest will remain peaceful, allowing those who choose to continue to keep the logistics supply chain moving.

The shutdown

The shutdown was organized by All Truck Drivers Forum and Allied South Africa (ATDF ASA) demanding action and change to the conditions truck drivers work under.

The strike started on Sunday. The forum targeted the N3, N11 highway to Newcastle, M4 and M7, N2 and N34.

The Forum was calling for the elimination of labour brokers and for trucking companies to set the basic salary at R37 000.

ATDF ASA secretary Sifiso Nyathi said the shutdown was 70% successful and attributed the shortfall to the fact that truck drivers were not united in their fight for the abovementioned grievances.

Nyathi said the shutdown happened in Mpumalanga, KZN and the Eastern Cape.

We have not mobilised today [Monday], however in other provinces we have seen truckers still closing down major roads. Roads are open in KZN.

KZN Road Transport Inspectorate spokesperson Zinhle Mngomezulu said there were no major delays reported on provincial highways on Monday.

“We are out and about and law enforcement is on the ground to ensure the movement of vehicles on our roads.”

Mngomezulu said there were delays in Mooi River towards Johannesburg, however she said that could be due to an influx of motorists returning home after the long weekend and road works.

Durban Metro police spokesperson, Boysie Zungu also confirmed that there were no disruptions in Durban near the ports and truck stops.