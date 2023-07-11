Truck torching sparks fears reminiscent of July unrest

By Clive Ndou

With Transport Minister Sindisiwe Chikunga describing the current torching of trucks as “economic sabotage” — a term used by government during the 2021 July unrest — KwaZulu-Natal municipalities are concerned that not enough has been done to prevent a recurrence of the July 2021 destruction.

Since Sunday’s torching of six trucks at Van Reenen Pass, the attacks have spread to other areas across the country — with the number of trucks burnt having risen to fourteen by Monday.

The 2021 July unrest began with the torching of trucks before escalating into the looting of shops and destruction of infrastructure.

In July 2021, at the Mooi River N3 Toll Plaza, several trucks were looted while several others were burnt before crowds proceeded to ransack shops and other nearby businesses.

Mooi Mpofana Municipality mayor Maureen Magubane said she did not know whether those currently burning trucks across the country would eventually target big vehicles passing through the busy Mooi River N3 Toll Plaza.

Even during the 2021 July unrest, we were in the dark when the torching started, no one, not even those in the intelligence, warned us about anything. What makes it difficult for us to prevent anything is that people who plan these things are not from here. Again, with the current torching of trucks in other areas, we are in the dark.

“We don’t know if the plotters are planning to come here and repeat what they did in 2021,” she said.

Queen Xulu, the mayor of the uMlalazi Municipality, which includes the town of Eshowe, one of the first targets of those behind the 2021 July looting, said she hoped that law enforcement agencies will respond promptly should there be any attempts to loot and destroy property.

“The law enforcement agencies, private security companies and business fraternity are on high alert, unlike in 2021 where most people were caught off-guard,” she said.

The burning of trucks at Van Reenen’s Pass saw motorists being stranded as that section of the N3 where the incidents happened was closed for several hours as authorities cleared the road on Sunday.

Fears that the recent attacks on trucks could be linked to elements which were behind the 2021 unrest were raised on Monday when The All-Truck Driver’s Forum, known for targeting trucks driven by foreign nationals, distanced itself from the weekend incidents.

Briefing the media following the ANC national executive committee (NEC) meeting held over the weekend, President Cyril Ramaphosa said he was yet to be updated on the possible causes of the recent torching of trucks.

The intelligence agencies are going to give me a report and police will take steps to make sure we forestall whatever follow-up activity those behind this may be planning, and go after them. It’s not acceptable that trucks and facilities that are enhancing our economy are attacked.

Police minister Bheki Cele said police were pursuing leads which could result in the arrest of those who were involved in the torching of trucks in KZN and the Mpumalanga province over the weekend.