Truckers cause chaos in Pietermaritzburg suburbs

Londiwe Xulu

Another truck accident on the N3 once again raised the ire of Athlone and Townhill residents’ frustrations as trucks resorted to using the residential roads to escape the N3 traffic in the early hours of Wednesday.

Fed-up residents, some of whose sleep was broken by the loud sound of engines of heavy trucks revving up Montgomery Road, said they are tired of tucks using residential roads as their route whenever they needed to.

Residents blame Msunduzi’s traffic department

They have also blamed Msunduzi Municipality’s traffic department for not stopping the trucks from using these roads whenever there’s a major traffic jam on the N3.

ALSO READ | Fed-up Pietermaritzburg residents force trucks back to the freeway

There have also been calls for the traffic department to prioritise these areas whenever there’s heavy traffic on the N3.

Another truck accident on N3

A truck caught on fire on the N3 between Peter Brown and Townhill just after 8 pm on Tuesday and, as a result, two lanes were closed for much of Wednesday while authorities cleaned up the road.

Since then, residents say they have not had proper access to their roads due to the number of trucks on them.

A resident, who asked not to be named, said it was a nightmare.

These trucks made very loud sounds the whole night, hooting non-stop, making it difficult for us to sleep. A lot of people had to wake up early for work on Wednesday, with children going to school, and they struggled to sleep with all the noise.

ALSO READ | Unroadworthy trucks, bad driver behaviour behind N3 accidents

He added that they tried to contact the traffic department for assistance but there was no response. He said it seemed the department didn’t care about residents’ peace and protecting the road infrastructure.

On a Montrose community chat group, another resident, describing the trucks driving down Montgomery Road as “ear-splittingly loud”, said cars sped down the road, oblivious to the fact that further down huge trucks were coming towards them, driving “contra flow”.

The resident fears the situation is an accident waiting to happen, where trucks could end up crashing into people’s properties.

Residents said the municipality had just resurfaced a part of Montgomery Drive about three weeks ago but the road already had potholes because of the trucks.

Frustrated residents

A ward committee member, Nondumiso Mkhize, said residents were frustrated as they were blocked at the Athlone Circle on Wednesday morning because of a truck that had broken down.

ALSO READ | Groups block coal trucks using N2 in Pongola after major accident

Mkhize said trucks have been using Montgomery Drive, Neden Road, Linscott Road as well the Athlone Circle to beat the N3 traffic.

There’s never traffic officers to monitor these trucks even though these are reported on official chat groups which they are on. Residents were also blocked by these trucks yesterday morning, which was frustrating. This truck was removed just after 9 am.

Another commuter also observed that trucks were attempting to drive up Old Howick Road yesterday morning, causing huge traffic backlogs, in peak traffic hours.

Lack of policing blamed

DA councillor, Ross Strachan, said the lack of policing from both the Road Traffic Inspectorate and Msunduzi Traffic officers after-hours has created a real safety crisis in the suburbs.

This was discussed and challenged in council and at a provincial level regarding this stretch of road along the N3 around our city. The lack of law enforcement has now impacted on livelihoods and lives, and needs immediate intervention.

“As history has shown, in the last 10 months we’ve had a road carnage or fatal accident almost monthly. These trucks have also destroyed the road infrastructure through our suburbs,” said Strachan.

ALSO READ | Concern over trucks using residential roads due to roadworks on N3

Msunduzi unaware trucks were driving on residential roads on Tuesday

Spokesperson of Msunduzi Municipality, Ntobeko Mkhize, said the city’s traffic department was not informed about trucks diverting on to residential roads after the accident on Tuesday night.

Msunduzi Traffic department is currently not a 24-hour service, but we do have officers on stand-by during the night who would’ve attended to it had the matter been reported. We appeal to residents to report such incidents on our toll-free number 080 003 3911 so it can be attended to and the inconvenience to residents and road users avoided.

She added that the municipality currently has an ongoing programme to fill potholes and they have attended to Montgomery Drive. She, however, said the municipality is yet to attend to the lower part of this road.