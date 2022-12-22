Truro Hall care centre closes

Witness Reporter

With Christmas this weekend, the KwaZulu-Natal government has ensured that more displaced flood victims are moved out of shelters and into decent accommodation.

Msunduzi Municipality said the process of moving 18 families to flats in Raisethorpe and Scottsville was concluded on Tuesday and the Truro Hall was closed as a mass care centre.

The provincial government has in one week moved over 1 600 victims into decent shelter and closed mass care centres. Government said that the building of suitable housing for the Truro Hall flood victims had been halted by the “not in my backyard” syndrome, where existing residents refuse to have flood victims living next to them.

“The construction of accommodation was abruptly halted by individuals who demanded that no housing for the flood victims be constructed in their backyard.”

Msunduzi municipality spokesperson

Msunduzi Municipality spokesperson Ntobeko Mkhize said, since the floods, profiling was undertaken and humanitarian assistance was provided to the affected families.

The city has been working tirelessly to ensure the re-housing of these families… the implementing agent was appointed to undertake detailed planning and implementation of Ward 28 Fountain Road Human Settlements housing project as a permanent mitigation measure.

She said after they were met with social challenges, the city had to look for alternative adequate land available to fast-track the development to address the challenges of flood victims in Ward 28.

“Alternative land was identified in South Road. Whilst the excavation of the site was in progress, it was disrupted by some residents who blocked the construction with the aim of stalling the process; which can be perceived as nothing but calculated acts intended to mislead and confuse the community into believing that the municipality does not care for their views on the matter.

“The city urges the members of the public to refuse to be misled by those who seek to deliberately sow seeds of mistrust and division among the community,” she said.

Mkhize said the leadership engaged with the residents from Ward 28 and urged them to support the project, but the residents would not allow temporary houses or any other accommodation to be constructed at the South Road site.

An urgent court interdict application was received on Tuesday from the South African Minority Rights Equality Corporate Business Unit Movement, the Mount View residents against crime and Magalingum Naicker to stop the development on the South Road Site.

Msunduzi officials

Msunduzi officials said the application was opposed, and that the Pietermaritzburg high court judge dismissed the application with costs, citing he did not see the urgency of the application.

Addressing a special executive committee yesterday, mayor Mzimkhulu Thebolla said the city has made a commitment that the people at Truro will be out before the end of December.

“We are delivering on that commitment. We will continue to build those 180 permanent houses in South Road on the municipal land. We are not going to look for another piece of land,” said Thebolla.

Deputy mayor Mxolisi Mkhize accused some councillors of perpetuating racial divisions among residents and councillors. Mkhize said the residents who filed the interdict with the court were “mobilised” and “misled”.

Councillors have divided the residents in the northern areas. Those residents were encouraged to join as a group and file the interdict against the development for the flood victims.

“I’m not so comfortable that in this council we have councillors who would do anything to block government efforts to give relief to the destitute and the same councillors go behind the council’s back and collect donations for the same people. We accept the progress report on the development for the flood victims,” said Mkhize.

City manager Lulamile Mapholoba said the court papers would be made available in due course.

“No documents are available at this stage, even to me. This [interdict] came in the morning when the [city] lawyers briefed me on the matter. We then had to rush and challenge the matter in court. This project has to continue and we will continue to engage with that community (Ward 28),” said Mapholoba.