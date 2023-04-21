Trust fund set up to help survivor of N3 crash

By Akheel Sewsunker

After surviving the horrific Easter Monday accident that took place on the mist-covered N3 highway, between Hilton and Cedara, Janine Francis is on the road to recovery.

The accident took place on Easter Monday in appalling weather conditions.

Thick mist blanketing the N3 highway made travelling difficult and is believed to have led to the tragic accident.

The accident, which involved 41 vehicles, killed six people and caused scores of injuries from minor cuts and bruises to missing limbs.

Of the six people who were killed in the accident on the misty N3 highway, three were related to Francis.

Her mother, Michelle, father, Ralph and brother, Matthew died in the accident. The family is from Newcastle, but were originally from the Umhlathuzana area in Durban.

The survivor

Francis was the sole survivor from her family and after being freed after a lengthy entrapment in the vehicle, was in a critical condition at Grey’s Hospital.

The accident caused Francis multiple injuries and medical personnel had to undertake the decision to amputate both of her legs in order to save her life.

Now, a trust fund has been set up to provide her with a good standard of living.

The uncle of Janine, who did not want to be named said that the trust fund had been set up.

The trust fund has been set up with the sole purpose of being used to help Janine. It has four signatories and they are all based in Newcastle.

He added that Janine is recovering.

“She is out of ICU and is rehabilitating in a regular ward and is doing much better,” he said.

The family member added that Francis has the support of her family.

Even though she is away from Newcastle, she has family in Pietermaritzburg and their support. She also has the support of a social worker and a psychologist who have been helping her deal with the trauma off losing her family.

The trust fund, which has been set up and handled by Neven Singh and Attorneys based in Newcastle, will raise funds to ensure that she will be able to live her life post accident.

The trust fund aims to cover the costs of the extensive medical care that she will need after the hospital as well as the various forms of therapy and treatment.

Members of the community, local businesses, families and friends have been urged to come forward to assist in donating to the fund which will be used to help her rebuild her life.

The donations can be made to an ABSA trust bank account that has been opened in the name of Janine Francis. The banking details are as follows: Account number 9378515013 with the branch code of 632005.