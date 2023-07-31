Tweeps want old Twitter back

By Nompilo Kunene

The hashtag #WTFisX is trending on South African Twitter with people calling for the old Twitter logo and name to be reinstated, instead of the social platform’s new name X.

Last week, Twitter’s owner Elon Musk announced that the social media network would ditch its bird logo, and would be rebranded with the name X and move quickly into payments, banking and commerce.

Founded in 2006, Twitter takes its name from the sound of birds chattering, and it has used avian branding since its early days, when the company bought a stock symbol of a light blue bird for $15 (about R270), according to the design website Creative Bloq.

The name and icon of the social network have officially changed, causing frustration and confusion for many.

Under the hashtag #WTFisX, where WTF stands for ‘what the f**k’, Twitter users are calling for the old logo to be brought back.

They are claiming that the black X logo has been causing confusion, with many saying that they couldn’t find the Twitter app on their phones because they were looking for the blue bird logo, while others said they almost deleted the app because they didn’t realise that it’s the new Twitter app.

Wtf is X?

I want my Twitter back! pic.twitter.com/e7pCEjVAOV— Elegiac (@Argo_Panoptes__) July 30, 2023

damn yeah it's still twitter and always will be TWITTER i mean wtf is X 😭 https://t.co/Vb1fSOjD85— Mah (@favevibesss) July 31, 2023

ewwwww wtf is x 😭😭😭😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/oBWnkeXhFm— ana ★ (@tetesannie) July 31, 2023