Twelve-hour water shutdown in Durban on Tuesday

Witness Reporter

Essential maintenance and repair work will be conducted by Umgeni Water on Tuesday, November 13 2022, at the Wiggins Water Treatment Works in Bonella, Durban.

Shami Harichunder, Umgeni Water’s spokesperson, said twelve hours have been allocated for this work, which will begin at 8 am.

In order for this project to be undertaken, Harichunder said the plant will have to be shut down for the project’s duration.

He said this bulk potable water production and supply system will be recharged immediately after completion of work, expected at 8 pm on Tuesday.

“It generally takes this plant three hours to reach full potable water production. However, it is important to note that full recovery of a municipal reticulation system – in this instance eThekwini Metro – generally takes longer.

‘The work to be undertaken involves fixing two leaks on a pipe, replacing draw off valves, repairs to the pre-chlorine dosing sparge pipe and cleaning of the raw water inlet canal,” said Harichunder.

He said the Wiggins Water Treatment Works supplies eThekwini Metro’s reservoirs in Central and South of Durban.

These reservoirs, in turn, supply the following areas, which may experience low tap pressure during the shutdown and as eThekwini Metro’s systems recover after completion of work:

Areas that may be affected by low tap pressure during and as systems recover

• Sydenham, Sherwood, Bonella, Sparks Estate

• Essenwood, North Beach, South Beach

• Musgrave, Greyville, Old Fort, Warwick, Westridge

• Blackhurst, Wiggins, Ridgeview

• Congella, Habour Point, Cave Rock, Island View

• University of KwaZulu-Natal, Umkumbaan, part of Bellair, Seaview

• Cato Manor, Carrington Heights, Umbilo, Bayhead, Coedmore, Fynnlands, Ocean View, Rossburgh

• Grosvenor, Clairwood, Wentworth, Bluff

• Jacobs, Brighton Beach

• Lamontville, Mobeni Heights, Austerville, Merewent

• Isipingo Beach, Isipingo Rail, Isipingo Hills, old Durban Airport, Prospecton Industrial, Umlazi Mission A, Orient Hills

• Malagazi, Lotus Park

• KwaMakhutha, Mkhazini, Ezimbokodweni

• Adams College, KwaFakazi, KwaMgendwa, Mahlathini, Ohlongeni, eKuphileni

• Adams Central, Zwelisha, Mkhazini

• Lovu A, B & C, Bhekulwandle, Msahweni

• Umgababa, Area Africa, Mgobhozini

• Mfume, Nkwali, Mashiwase

• Umnini, Danganya, eSizibeni, Hlanzeni

• Magabheni, Dlambula, Hlanzeni, Nkwenkwezi, Nkangala

• Craigeburn, Malundi, Crowder Farm, Amahlongwa

• Athlone Park, Amanzimtoti, Illovo Beach

• Doonside, Warner Beach, Winkelspruit, Almond Road

In advance of the 12-hour shutdown and as mitigation to try to prevent the possibility of water shortages occurring during the shutdown, Harichunder said eThekwini Metro has begun topping up these reservoirs to reach 100%.

“The inlets will be closed for the duration of the shutdown and the time it takes the Wiggins Water Treatment Works to reach full potable water production again.

“Reservoirs will be monitored constantly and if their levels drop to 50%, pumping will be implemented to maintain levels for specific high-demand reservoirs. Some reservoirs are available as back-up if the need arises.”

He said Umgeni Water has begun increasing production and supply of potable water to meet increased demand that has been created by the need to top up municipal reservoirs. As a further measure, potable water production will be increased at the Amanzimtoti Water Treatment Works during the shutdown and for five days after it to support recovery of the interconnected Wiggins system and to meet possible increased demand.

“It is imperative that during the shutdown and while the systems of Umgeni Water and eThekwini Metro recover after the repair and maintenance work has been completed, consumers use water sparingly or try to reduce consumption.

“Excessive use or large-scale storage of water could result in reservoirs draining rapidly, which will invariably cause water shortages and inadequate water being received by consumers,” said Harichunder.