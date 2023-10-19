Twenty five years for double murder

By Akheel Sewsunker

The Pietermaritzburg High Court sentenced a man to 25 years’ imprisonment this week for killing a ward councillor and another man.

According to a press release by KZN National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson, Natasha Ramkisson-Kara, Ayanda Siyanda Mshengu was sentenced for the two murders and an attempted murder in August 2019, in the Estcourt area.

“One of the deceased, Mthembeni Excellent Majola was a ward councillor for the local branch of the Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) in Estcourt. The party was divided into two opposing factions and there was animosity between the factions. Majola was the leader of one of the factions, and members of the opposing faction wanted him dead.

“There had been previous attempts on his life which had rendered him a paraplegic. On the day of the incident Majola was driving on the R105 highway in the Estcourt area and he was accompanied by his minor nephew, and Sithembiso Promise Mahlinza.

“At some point in their journey a car pulled up alongside their vehicle and the occupants, Mshengu being one of them, fired at Majola’s vehicle killing him and Mahlinza. They died of multiple gunshot wounds and Mshengu was arrested after police traced him in Soweto,” she said.

She added that there was a multitude of evidence in court to secure the conviction.

“The court deviated from the minimum sentence of life imprisonment for the murders as the court believed that Mshengu showed remorse by making an initial confession, ” said Ramkisson-Kara.