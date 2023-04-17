Twenty-six people arrested in PMB this weekend

By Lethiwe Makhanya

About 26 people were arrested during the weekend crime prevention operation, which was conducted by Mountain Rise Police.

The operation started on Friday and continued until Sunday.

Mountain Rise Police spokesperson Warrant Officer Panchael Singh said police were targeting the various hot spot areas that are contributing to serious crimes.

He said a total of 26 people were arrested during this operation.

They were arrested for different offences, including breach of peace, assault with intent to do grievous bodily harm, dealing in drugs, theft, possession of drugs, murder, assault, illegal immigrants, possession of unlicensed firearm, attempted murder, housebreaking with intent to steal, violation of harassment order, sexual assault, car jacking, house robbery, rape, kidnapping.

Singh said during the first phase, police focussed on stop and search, addressing of dangerous weapons and firearms related crimes, raiding of illegal liquor outlets, compliance inspection on illegal liquor outlets and operation as well as Blue Light patrols in the hot spot areas.

The second phase focused on roadblocks at strategic points in our policing area.

Acting station commander

Acting Station Commander Colonel TV Gcabashe said: “These type of operations positively result in the reduction of serious crimes in the hot spot areas.”

She further thanked the officers and members for their positive way in which the operations were conducted.