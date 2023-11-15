Two alleged cop killers abandon their bail application

By Lethiwe Makhanya

Two men accused of killing a police officer from Imbali have abandoned their bail application.

Thandolwami Shezi (18) and Nhlakanipho Mabaso (20) appeared in the Pietermaritzburg Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday, where the matter had been set down for a formal bail application.

According to the charge sheet, the men are facing a charge of murder and housebreaking with intent rob and robbery.

It is alleged that they shot and killed Warrant Officer Mfundo Khumalo from Imbali Unit BB on March 9, 2022.

Both accused were arrested on October 30 by Hawks members from the Pietermaritzburg serious organised crime investigation unit after they received information about both accused.

Khumalo had been stationed at the local criminal record centre. He was off duty when two suspects entered his residence and demanded cellphones and cash at gunpoint. A scuffle ensued and Khumalo was shot.

He was taken to the clinic where he was declared dead.

The suspects then made off with one cellphone and a laptop.

The case has been remanded to November 23, for a possible guilty plea.