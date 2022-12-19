Two alleged taxi bosses shot dead in Verulam, Durban

Khethukuthula Xulu

Two men who are believed to be taxi bosses from Mslasini near Verulam, KwaZulu-Natal, were killed on Monday morning.

According to Reaction Unit South Africa (Rusa), residents in the area contacted them after hearing multiple shots being fired.

“Some callers confirmed that two people were shot but were unable to confirm the extent of their injuries.”

Rusa said their officers and medics were immediately dispatched and on arrival discovered the bodies of two men on the side of the road.

“They sustained multiple gunshot wounds and were declared deceased by medics.