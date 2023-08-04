Two arrested for murder of Durban guesthouse owner

By Witness Reporter

Two people were arrested on Tuesday for the murder of Jacqueline Needham, the owner of the Glenwood guesthouse in Durban.

Police spokesperson Captain Carmen Rhynes said they first arrested a 25-year-old suspect in the Cato Manor area.

Rhynes said the suspect was interviewed and eventually admitted to his part in the planning and commission of the murder and robbery, where Jaqueline Needham (69) was robbed and killed at her Bed and Breakfast in the Umbilo area on August 10, 2022.

Captain Rhynes said further information was followed up that same evening, where a second suspect (30) was traced and also arrested in the Cato Manor area.

“Clothes worn by the suspect, that was used when drawing money with the deceased bank card, from an ATM and that was captured on CCTV footage, was also seized from the suspect’s home.

“A cellphone that the second suspect was using, was investigated and it was established, that the sim card number he had in his phone, was the same cellphone number which he was using at the time of the commission of this offence and which had placed him on the scene of the crime during initial investigations,” said Rhynes.

Investigations are ongoing in trying to trace further suspects. The arrested suspects are expected to make their first appearance at the Durban Magistrates Court on Friday.

Rhynes said one suspect will be charged for murder and robbery, as well as for defeating the ends of justice for reporting a false case of carjacking. He said the second suspect will be charged for murder and robbery.

eThekwini District Commissioner, Major General Kheswa commended the investigation teams, the eThekwini District Detective Trio Task Team and the eThekwini District Trio Tracing team, for the breakthrough and arrests.

She said she trusts that more arrests will follow shortly.

“I commend the teams and applauded them for tirelessly ensuring that those responsible for this senseless murder, are brought to book.”