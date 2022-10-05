Two children killed in crash between two trucks and a car on the R617

Witness Reporter

Two children under the age of five died in a serious collision between two trucks and a car on the R617 outside Underberg on Tuesday.

Underberg Emergency Medical Services (UEMS) spokesperson Kate Bodmann said another child sustained critical injuries and was taken to hospital for further medical care.

Others were treated at the scene.

At the time of the accident, the fact that there was mist and the road was wet is said to have led to the accident.

It is believed that the car crashed into the back of a truck and the second truck then crashed into the car. All vehicles were travelling towards Bulwer.

There were four children in the car and one of them was severely injured and was treated by paramedics.

UEMS found a single light motor vehicle crushed between two trucks. Paramedics assessed the scene and found six occupants of the single vehicle entrapped in the vehicle.

She said that all the patients were extricated by the Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma Fire Department and were transported to a nearby hospital. — Witness Reporter.