Two cholera cases recorded in South Africa

The Minister of Health, Dr Joe Phaahla, has called for vigilance as the country records two laboratory-confirmed cases of cholera imported from Malawi.

According to the Health Department, the cases are sisters, who had travelled together from Johannesburg to Malawi to attend a funeral service. They returned by bus on January 30.

The department said both patients had developed symptoms on their return to Johannesburg.

One patient presented to a local clinic and was then admitted to hospital. During the case investigation and follow-up of close contacts, the sister reported that she also developed diarrhoea whilst travelling back from Malawi, but it resolved within a day and she did not seek health care.

“A close contact (household family member) of one of the patients was admitted to hospital on February 4 with diarrhoea and dehydration, and is considered a possible case. Laboratory test results are pending and follow-up of close contacts is ongoing,” said health departmental spokesperson Foster Mohale.

Cholera is an acute enteric infection caused by the bacteria Vibrio cholerae, and the outbreaks usually occur in settings with inadequate sanitation and insufficient access to safe drinking water.

Cholera typically causes acute watery diarrhoea and can affect people of all ages.

Cholera symptoms

It mainly spreads through contaminated/polluted water. People can become infected directly through drinking contaminated water, or indirectly through eating contaminated food.

The infection is often mild or without symptoms, but can sometimes be severe and life-threatening.

Symptoms range from mild to severe and watery diarrhoea and dehydration.

The department said South Africa is not endemic for cholera, and the last outbreak was in 2008/9, with about 12 000 cases.

The department is working closely with the affected province, the National Institute for Communicable Diseases and World Health Organisation to closely monitor the situation. All people experiencing symptoms such as diarrhoea and dehydration, with or without travel history to cholera outbreak countries are urged to report at their nearest health facilities for health screening and early detection,” said Mohale.

He added that port health officials at the ports of entry (especially land and air) will remain on alert for travellers arriving from countries experiencing cholera outbreak.