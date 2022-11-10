Man, woman critical after alleged drive-by-shooting in Durban

Witness Reporter

A man and a woman were rushed to hospital after they were shot in what is believed to have been a drive-by-shooting in Durban on Wednesday night.

Shawn Herbst, Netcare 911’s spokesperson, said just before 8 pm on Wednesday, paramedics responded to a shooting at the Hillside Shopping Center on Tara Road in the Bluff, South of Durban.

He said reports indicate that a man and woman were left in a serious condition after being shot with high-calibre weapons, in what was alleged to be a drive-by shooting.

They were both taken to hospital.

Herbst said circumstances leading up to the incident will be investigated by the Bluff SAPS who were also on scene.