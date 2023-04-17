Two dead in N2 car crash in Zinkwazi

By Nosipho Gumede

Two people died and five were left injured in a car crash on the N2 near Zinkwazi on Sunday night.

IPSS Medical rescue, SAPS and KDM Fire Department were on scene.

According to IPSS Medical rescue, the crash was a result of a head-on collision involving a car and a SUV.

“Two people were declared dead on the scene, four other people have sustained serious injuries and one person sustained critical injuries.

"The injured were stabilised on scene by IPSS Medical Rescue Advanced Life Support paramedics and transported to a nearby hospital for further care.

IPSS medical rescue added that one of the seriously injured patients was found to have a large quantity of drugs secured around his torso and he was taken to hospital under police guard.

Speaking to The Witness, SAPS spokesperson constable Thenjiswa Ngcobo said Newark police are investigating a case of culpable homicide and reckless and negligent driving.