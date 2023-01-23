Two decomposed bodies found floating in a pool in Pietermaritzburg

Lethiwe Makhanya

Two decomposed bodies, of a man and woman, were found in a pool at a business premises on Roberts Road, Pietermaritzburg, on Monday morning.

The circumstances around their deaths are still unclear. It is believed that they were a couple.

Renée Veenestra from AET Security, who was at the scene, told The Witness that the bodies were discovered in the morning when the employees arrived for work. Police were then called.

Currently we do not know what happened but there is CCTV footage that we are currently reviewing. The deceased man was living on the premises and was a caretaker of the property but his wife did not live here. They are newlyweds, they have been married for about 18 months.

“The man has been living on the premises for over 10 years and he uses the swimming pool. We do not know what happened,” she said.

She said they suspect that something happened over the weekend because everything was fine when the business closed on Friday.

When The Witness visited the premises on Monday, security companies and police were still at the scene.

The bodies were also still floating in the swimming pool facing downwards. The man’s body was found half-naked.