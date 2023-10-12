Two elderly people shot dead in Westville

By Witness Reporter

Two elderly people were found dead in a home in Westville, Durban, on Thursday morning.

According to ALS Paramedics, the two bodies were found in a home in Wellington Road.

ALS Paramedics said at just after 11:30 am they received a call for help at a residence in Wellington Road, in Westville North.

On arrival, paramedics met the gardener who informed the medics that he had arrived for work and couldn’t gain access to the premises and saw two occupants lying in a pool of blood on the dining room floor.

ALS paramedics added that the two people were already dead when they gained access to the scene.

“ALS Paramedics gained entry into the house and found a man and a woman believed to be in their 80s with fatal gunshot wounds. Unfortunately, both of them showed no signs of life and were declared dead on scene,” they said.

They added that other details at this time are unknown.

“At this point, the exact circumstances leading up to the shooting are unknown, however, SAPS will be investigating.”