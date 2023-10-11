Two escaped prisoners on the run in KZN

By Witness Reporter

The hunt is on for two escaped prisoners from Nkandla and Vryheid Correctional facilities in KZN.

According to a statement released by the Department of Correctional Facilities, the two men escaped while out with their work teams.

The two men are both convicted of housebreaking and theft.

The escapees are Siyabonga Sikhakhane (34), was serving 16 years imprisonment (of which 8 years is suspended) for housebreaking and theft, and Siphamandla Gift Simelane (29), who was serving two years for similar offences of housebreaking and theft.

Sikhakhane was imprisoned at Nkandla Correctional Centre from March 23, 2022. Simelane was imprisoned at Vryheid Correctional Centre on October 3, 2023.

According to the statement, the Emergency Support Team of Correctional Services is working together with the South African Police Service in an effort to rearrest the two.

The circumstances under which the two inmates escaped are being investigated.

Members of the public are urged to report to the nearest police station should they come into

contact with the two escapees.