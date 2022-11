Witness Reporter

Two girls drowned at a swimming pool at a hotel at Durban’s South Beach on Tuesday afternoon.

Emer-G-Med paramedics, together with Netcare911 and Medi-Response, who responded to the scene found, said that a nine-year-old and a five-year-old had drowned.

Emer-G-Med spokesperson Kyle van Reenen said resuscitation efforts and several advanced life support intervention methods were exhausted for over an hour before the two were declared dead at the scene.