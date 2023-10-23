Two horses killed in road accident

By Witness Reporter

Two horses died and one was injured in a collision involving a truck and a vehicle towing an equestrian trailer.

Emer-G-Med paramedics responded to the scene of the crash on the N3 near Tugela Toll on Saturday.

They said their paramedics found multiple horses had been injured.

Two horses were found to have sustained fatal injuries and were dead on arrival.

ALSO READ | Massive crocodile captured outside police station in Mandeni

One horse was in a critical condition whilst two others had suffered moderate injuries. READ MORE PMB plans to beef up traffic law enforcement

Paramedics on the scene immediately requested the Emer-G-Med Emergency Operations Centre to assist by dispatching a veterinary doctor to the scene.

The vet was conference-called to the emergency care practitioners and under the doctor’s guidance, paramedics administered sedation and pain relief to the horses in an attempt to stabilise them and keep them calm whilst the doctor made his way to the scene.

On the vet’s arrival on scene, the horses were handed over for further management.