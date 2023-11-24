Two injured in attempted hijacking incident in Pinetown

By Witness Reporter

Two people were shot in an alleged attempted hijacking incident in the Westmead area in Pinetown on Friday morning.

ALS Paramedics, who were at the scene, said the incident took place just after 9 am.

On arrival Paramedics found SAPS in attendance with the area cordoned off. The bullet riddled vehicle was found in the middle of the road. Paramedics found two males believed to be in their forties who had sustained multiple gunshot wounds.

Paramedics said due to the severity of one of the men’s injuries they had to call in a helicoptor to airlift him.

“The second man was stabilised on scene by ALS Paramedics before being rushed to a nearby hospital for the further care he required,” said ALS Paramedics.

They added that the entire roadway in the area was closed off to allow emergency personal through as SAPS to investigate.

“At this stage the events leading up to the shooting are unknown however SAPS will be investigating further,” said ALS Paramedics.