Two injured in Durban North drive-by shooting

Witness Reporter

Greenwood Park SAPS are investigating a case of attempted murder following a shooting incident in Durban North on Wednesday night.

According to Marshall Security, reports from witnesses indicated that the victims were shot by unknown suspects, who then fled the scene in an unknown vehicle.

They added that the circumstances surrounding the shooting incident were not known yet.

Provincial SAPS spokesperson Constable Thenjiswa Ngcobo said two men sustained injuries and were rushed to hospital for medical attention.