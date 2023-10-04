Two injured in KZN Midlands shack fire

By Londiwe Xulu

At least 60 people were left without homes after 17 shacks were gutted by fire at an informal settlement near the railway line in Nottingham Road in the Midlands on Wednesday morning.

The deputy mayor of uMngeni Municipality Sandile Mnikathi, who had been at the informal settlement since early morning said two people were rushed to the hospital with burn wounds.

Mnikathi added that the municipality has approached the disaster management in uMgungundlovu District for disaster relief material.

“We still don’t know what caused the fire. The fire started at two houses around 12 am and spread to the other shacks around 2 am. Residents lost everything and we have arranged to get them food while we wait for the disaster relief material. There are no fatalities,” said Mnikathi.

The uMngeni disaster management team is on site to assess the damages.