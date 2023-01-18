Two killed during car-hijacking near Durban airport

Witness Reporter

A car-hijacking incident that claimed two lives near King Shaka International Airport on Tuesday night is being investigated by the SAPS.

Airports Company South Africa (ACSA) describes the incident

According to a statement released by the Airports Company South Africa (ACSA), the car-hijack incident took place near the King Shaka International Airport precinct on Tuesday night at around 11pm.

Armed men hijacked a vehicle driven by the contracted security company after opening fire on the security guards, fatally injuring one.

“Initial information received confirms that a contract security vehicle was hijacked while two security officers were doing patrols. The vehicle, riddled with bullets, has since been recovered after the hijackers abandoned it in Inanda, Durban,” read the statement.

ALSO READ | Man killed in drive-by shooting in Umbilo, Durban

ACSA CEO, Mpumi Mpofu said they will be working very closely with the SAPS and all security agencies operating at the airport to ensure the perpetrators are brought to book.