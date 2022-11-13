Two killed in collision, Glenmore, KwaZulu-Natal

Londiwe Xulu

Two people died when two vehicles were involved in a head on collision on the R61 near Glenmore, KwaZulu-Natal, on the South Coast on Saturday night.

Spokesperson for Kwazulu Private Ambulance Service, Chantell Botha, said the two died at the scene before the arrival of paramedics.

She said four people were injured and treated at the scene before they were taken to the hospital.

Meanwhile, the KwaZulu-Natal MEC for Transport, Community Safety and Liaison, Sipho Hlomuka, sent out condolences to the Tenza family who lost six family members in a road crash on the R56 in Clydesdale outside uMzimkulu on Friday.

According to reports, a Toyota Avanza collided head-on with a truck.

Six occupants in the Avanza, from the same family, were travelling from Nokweja to Flagstaff.

Hlomuka said the SAPS collision unit is leading the investigation into the possible cause of the accident.

He said it was painful to witness so many members of one family being wiped out in a road crash.

“On behalf of the provincial government, we would like to extend our deepest condolences to the Tenza family. It is unimaginable how can one family lose so many members in one accident. We are calling on road users to behave responsibly.

“As we are approaching the festive season holidays, we call on all road users to respect traffic regulations. Yesterday, we launched an Integrated Festive Season, which seeks to promote safety on the road and in communities. The success of this plan is dependent on the proactive work by law enforcement to reduce road crashes and levels of crime in our communities,” said Hlomuka.