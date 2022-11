Witness Reporter

Two men were killed in a drive-by shooting in Durban on Monday afternoon.

Emer-G-Med said at around 3 pm paramedics responded to the scene of a shooting in Effingham Road, Durban.

On arrival, a silver Lexus was found peppered with high calibre bullet holes.

Two men were found seated in the vehicle. On closer inspection, they were found to have sustained fatal injuries and they were declared dead on scene.

Emer-G-Med said police were at the scene and are investigating the matter.