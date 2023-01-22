Two killed in KwaZulu-Natal

Witness Reporter

Two people were killed and two were wounded during seperate shooting incidents in Durban over the weekend.

According to Reaction Unit of South Africa, a man was found on Emona Road, Tongaat, with stabbed wounds. He was declared dead at the scene.

About 500 meters away, another man was found dead with gunshot wounds.

“According to witnesses, the men were shot while consuming alcohol with a group of men. A female was also shot in her leg.

“The motive for the murders was not immediately established,” said spokesperson for RUSA, Prem Balram.

Meanwhile at another location, a man in his thirties was shot twice while walking to his place of employment in Phoenix, outside Durban, on Saturday morning.

Balram said a passer-by contacted them after he heard the man calling out for assistance.

“On arrival, we found that the victim was shot in his right arm and back. He informed officers that he was shot from the rear without warning. Robbery was ruled out as the motive as the victim was still in possession of his valuables,” said Balram.

Police are yet to comment.