Two killed in KZN’s North Coast balcony collapse

Witness Reporter

Two people were killed while another was left critically injured after a balcony collapsed in Shaka’s Rock, on the North Coast of KwaZulu-Natal, on Thursday evening.

According to IPSS Medical Rescue, three people were on the third-floor balcony when it collapsed.

“IPSS Medical advanced life support and medics worked to stabilize the patients. Unfortunately, the condition of two of the patients deteriorated. Despite the best efforts of all on scene, both were declared deceased,” said IPSS.

The third person was transported to a nearby medical facility.

SAPS will investigate the incident further.