Two KZN hospitals to benefit from boreholes

By Akheel Sewsunker

Umzinto Clinic and Prince Mshiyeni Memorial Hospital in KZN will be able to function without the need for municipal water when they are gifted with boreholes from Gift of the Givers and Bonitas.

Doria Watt, from Bonitas Medical Fund, said the partnership between Gift of the Givers and Bonitas Medical Fund will continue to have a positive impact in a quintet of interventions in the field of healthcare.

“The partnership, which began in 2018 continues into 2024, with an additional investment of R3.3 million. This includes bursaries to final year medical students at the University of KwaZulu Natal and the provision of boreholes at various health facilities across the country,” said Watt.

Lee Callakoppen, principal officer of Bonitas, said that the association with Gift of the Givers has been a long-standing partnership.

The partnership is aimed at identifying health related projects being undertaken by the Gift of the Givers to which Bonitas can add value.

“In 2022, we aligned our CSI initiatives to our mantra: ‘A Medical Aid for South Africa’. The purpose: To provide relief to the most vulnerable and marginalised communities, specifically in the field of healthcare interventions. We wanted to assist in the social upliftment of South Africans, particularly in the healthcare space. And who better to partner with than this leading philanthropic organisation in the country.

“Gift of the Givers continues to go beyond the call of duty to bring humanitarian aid where needed. It has built its reputation on the principles we, as a corporate citizen, also value: Respect, care, professionalism and dedication. We are proud to be partnering with them once again,” said Callakoppen.

Watts said that water is the gift of life and no more so than in a healthcare setting.

It is essential to run a medical facility – whether it’s a hospital or clinic or the communities around them. Critical shortages of water are hindering the provision of quality healthcare in a number of public healthcare facilities. Six hospitals and clinics have been identified, by Gift of the Givers in partnership with Bonitas, as being in urgent need of water interventions.

“They are located in the Eastern Cape, Gauteng, KZN and Free State and the healthcare facilities include a psychiatric hospital, general hospitals, clinics and an orphanage. The due date for completion on these projects is April 2024,” said Watts

Dr Imtiaz Sooliman said that all the projects that they had partnered with Bonitas on have been a great success.

“We are in the fortunate position of having the relationships in place to actively execute the necessary healthcare interventions, together with Bonitas. We are thrilled at the success of this continued partnership,” he said.