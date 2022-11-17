Two KZN traffic officers dismissed for taking bribes

Witness Reporter

Two traffic police officers have been dismissed for allegedly being involved in soliciting bribes from truck drivers.

The two members of the Road Traffic Inspectorate (RTI) based in Newcastle were dismissed by the Department of Transport after a long investigation which dates back to 2018/19.

ALSO READ | Call for more traffic law enforcement in Pietermaritzburg CBD

In a statement, the department said the two were caught in possession of money believed to have been obtained through the proceeds of crime, whereby they were taking money from truck drivers and allowing them to continue with their journey, despite violations.

“Their case is going to be enrolled in court after it was temporarily struck off the roll pending more investigation and evidence,” read the statement.

It said the dismissed traffic officers were arrested after the work of a task team including the Public Transport Enforcement Services, SAPS Crime Intelligence and Newcastle SAPS.

Irregularities in Driver License Testing Centre in Newcastle

The investigation in Newcastle on the allegations of irregularities in the Driver License Testing Centre (DLTC) has to date, resulted in the six examiners being charged. Some of them are charged for issuing learner’s licenses to foreign nationals, which the department has since cancelled.

According to the department, these arrests follow the arrest of three suspects in Hammarsdale a week ago, who are believed to be acting as jockeys, who are writing on behalf of the applicants in exchange for money.

MEC for Transport vows to put stance on bribery

MEC for Transport, Community Safety and Liaison, Sipho Hlomuka, said the department is taking a tough stance against traffic officials who are involved in taking bribes.

ALSO READ | Call to arrest KwaDukuza traffic officer’s killers

“Those traffic officers who are accepting bribes are undermining provincial efforts of fighting the scourge of fatalities on the road and have no space in our department. The fact that the two of them are now dismissed is an indication that we are very serious about rooting out rotten apples within our ranks.