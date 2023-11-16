Two licensing department employees arrested for fraud

By Witness Reporter

Hawks members from Durban Serious Corruption Investigation working together with Public Transport Enforcement and Traffic and Transport Inspection Units arrested two men aged 44 and 49 for fraud and corruption.

KZN Hawks spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Simphiwe Mhlongo said during the period 2016 and 2017, the two men were employed as learners’ licence examiners at Melmoth Driving Licence Centre in Mthonjaneni Municipality.

Mhlongo said it was alleged that they were engaged in fraudulent and corrupt activities during the execution of their duties.

“The two allegedly acted in common purpose and disregarded proper learners’ licence writing procedures by allowing third parties to write on behalf of the applicants. Applicants were allegedly paying them plus or minus R2 500 per applicant.”

“The Department of Transport received information about the allegations and an internal investigation was conducted.

“As a result, a case of fraud and corruption was reported at Melmoth police station. The case docket was allocated to the Hawks members for further investigation, hence they were arrested,” said Mhlongo.

On Thursday, Hawks members continued with the arrest of more suspects who were applicants.

Nine applicants aged between 30 and 52 were also charged for fraud as well as corruption. The Department of Transport in the province is busy with the revocation of those driving licences that were obtained fraudulently.

“All eleven arrested suspects are due to appear in the Melmoth Magistrate’s Court. More arrests are expected,” said Mhlongo.