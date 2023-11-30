Two mall robbery suspects killed in KwaMashu, KZN

By Akheel Sewsunker

Two men were shot and killed in an encounter with police in KwaMashu on Wednesday morning.

According to Lieutenant Colonel Simphiwe Mhlongo, the KZN Hawks spokesperson, the two suspects were allegedly involved in the Pavilion shooting.

“We can confirm that two suspects were fatally wounded during the Hawks investigation pertaining to the police murder and business robbery which happened at the Pavilion Shopping Centre on Sunday November 19, 2023,” he said.

ALSO READ | One dead in shootout near Pavilion

He added that the operation was headed up by Hawks members from the Durban Serious Organised Crime Investigation Unit.

Members from the unit arrested and charged a 41-year-old suspect for both cases. It is alleged that during the course of their investigation the arrested suspect led the police to KwaMashu to point out his accomplice and during the process a shoot-out occurred. As a result both suspects died at the scene.

ALSO READ | WATCH | Police probe Pavilion shopping centre jewellery store robbery

Mhlongo added that the Independent Police Investigative Directorate is investigating the matter and the Hawks investigation in relation to the business robbery and police murder continues.