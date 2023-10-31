Two men arrested for cop’s murder

By Witness Reporter

On Sunday, Hawks members from Pietermaritzburg Serious Organised Crime Investigation arrested two men for the murder of a policeman.

Lieutenant Colonel Simphiwe Mhlongo, Hawks spokesperson, said Thandolwami Shezi and Nhlakanipho Mabaso were arrested for the murder of Warrant Officer Mfundo Khumalo who was fatally shot at Imbali Township in Pietermaritzburg.

“On 9 March 2022, Warrant Officer Khumalo who was stationed at Local Criminal Record Centre was off duty when two suspects entered his residence. The suspects demanded cell phones and cash at a gunpoint. A scuffle ensued and Warrant Officer Khumalo was shot at. He was taken to the clinic where he was declared dead. The suspects made off with one cell phone and a laptop,” said Mhlongo.

He added that a case of house robbery and murder was reported at Plessislaer police station and the case docket was allocated to Hawks members for intensive investigation.

On Sunday, members received information about the suspects and they proceeded to Plessislaer police station where they questioned Shezi and Mabaso as they were arrested for another house robbery," said Mhlongo.

The two were charged for house robbery and murder. They briefly appeared in the Pietermaritzburg Magistrate’s Court on Monday and were remanded in custody.

The case was postponed to 14 November 2023.