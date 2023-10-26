Two men killed in car accident on Higginson Highway

By Akheel Sewsunker

Two men were killed in a car accident on Higginson Highway, in Durban, on Wednesday night.

According to ALS Paramedics, who were on scene, the vehicle had rolled multiple times.

Just after 8pm on Wednesday evening, ALS Paramedics responded to a horrific accident on the M1 Higginson Highway towards Mobeni after the Havenside Road intersection. Paramedics arrived to find a scene of carnage.

“A single vehicle with five occupants traveling towards Chatsworth had lost control and hit the barriers before rolling onto the opposite bound. While the vehicle was rolling some of the occupants were ejected,” said ALS Paramedics.

ALSO READ | Two horses killed in road accident

Two people were found dead on scene, while three others sustained major injuries.

“Immediately, a triage station was set up with the help of EMRS and it was established that two men believed to be in their 30s had sustained fatal injuries and there was nothing paramedics could do for them. They were declared deceased on the scene.

“A further three occupants, one women and two men, sustained critical injuries and were stabilised on scene by Advanced Life Support Paramedics before being rushed to a nearby hospital for the urgent care they required,” said ALS Paramedics.

ALSO READ | Traffic alert: N3 closed near Ashburton after multiple accidents

At this stage, the events leading up to the collision is unknown, however, SAPS was on the scene and will be investigating further.