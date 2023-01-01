Two men shot at Durban’s Kings Park Rugby Stadium

Witness Reporter

Two men were rushed to hospital late on New Year’s Eve after they were shot at Kings Park Rugby Stadium in Durban.

Kyle Van Renen, spokesperson for Emer-G-Med KZN, said the two men were in a serious condition and were taken to hospital after a shooting incident that happened after 11 pm on Saturday.

He said facts surrounding the incident and the events preceding it are unclear and will form the subject of a South African Police Services investigation.

There was a rugby match at the Hollywoodbets Kings Park Stadium in Durban on New Year’s Eve where the Cell C Sharks took on the Vodacom Bulls. There was also an open braai park area for the rugby fans to enjoy with their families.